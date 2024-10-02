Grapevine: Faces, family

With literally hundreds – if not thousands – of exhibitions, performances, and Oct. 7 memorial services throughout Israel and the Jewish world to mark the first anniversary of the worst atrocities perpetrated against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, it’s difficult to keep track .

Some events have already taken place. Some will take place in the days and weeks ahead. In Jerusalem alone, dozens have been planned.

Among them is an Oct. 7 exhibition with StandWithUs, which opened on September 24 in the presence of families of victims of the Hamas massacre. Although most of the families have been interviewed several times, the pain of loss and the circumstances their loved ones faced remain constant.

Under the title of “Faces of October 7,” it features portraits of the victims, as well as the hostages who were abducted and taken to Gaza, painted by internationally known graffiti artist Benzi Brofman, who worked at the Unity Festival in Re’im just beyond Supernova; he was painting murals hours before the massacre.

He decided to dedicate his work to the civilians, soldiers, and security personnel killed while trying to fight off Hamas, and the hostages. Through his art, Brofman has taken their stories across Israel and abroad. THE VISITORS’ center is equipped with an expansive multipurpose room and interactive audio-visual technology capable of simulating media broadcast interviews. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The exhibition is on view at the StandWithUs Katz Education Center on King David Street, Jerusalem, near the YMCA. Tickets are available online.

Jeff Seidel helps out for Sukkot

■ AFTER ORGANIZING Rosh Hashanah services and meals for American Jewish university students studying in Madrid, Jeff Seidel, who runs Jewish Student Information Centers headquartered in Jerusalem’s Old City, has turned his attention to the needs of Jewish foreign students studying in Israel,

This year, his organization is assisting with the Sukkat Shalem Project and is looking for drivers to take volunteers to venues throughout Israel, where they will help to build sukkot for soldiers/reservists/wounded and bereaved families. Anyone interested can WhatsApp Seidel at 052-286-7795. All volunteers will be insured.

Seidel is also involved in etrog and lulav distribution to soldiers and is looking for volunteers for this project as well.

Hebrew University rector meets Ecuadorian foreign minister

■ HEBREW UNIVERSITY Rector Tamir Shaefer met last month with Ecuadorian Foreign Minister María Gabriela Sommerfeld when she visited the university’s Asper Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, to discuss collaboration and idea exchange. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

They explored the synergy between entrepreneurship, innovation, and humanities studies, highlighting the connection to the university’s Latin American studies program. They also examined how Israel’s strengths in innovation and entrepreneurship can align with Ecuador’s objectives, particularly through academic exchanges and research partnerships.

Shaefer is optimistic that the meeting will strengthen international academic ties, encourage more cross-cultural innovation, and foster opportunities that could emerge from such cooperation.

Hebrew University researchers join Institute for Advanced Study

■ IN OTHER Hebrew University news, two esteemed faculty members, Orit Raz and Prof. Ari Shnidman of the Einstein Institute of Mathematics, have been selected as members of the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS) for the 2024-2025 academic year. The IAS, located in Princeton, New Jersey, is renowned for encouraging transformative research and intellectual inquiry.

To be selected is a testament to the exceptional findings of both scholars. Raz’s research helps to advance mathematical understanding in areas with applications of computer sciences. Shnidman specializes in number theory and arithmetic geometry.

During their IAS fellowships, the two will have the opportunity to engage in groundbreaking collaborative research in an intellectually stimulating environment.

Hebrew University researchers get grants

■ FIVE OTHER Hebrew University researchers have also received European Research Council Starting Grants. Valued at €1.5 million, these grants are awarded to young researchers in the early stages of their careers.

The recipients are Karma Ben Johanan, from the department of comparative religion, for her research titled “Christosemitism: Christian Anti-antisemitism in Europe, 1945-2020”; Mora Frankel Pinter, from the Institute of Chemistry, for her research on the chemical origins of life; Ilan Komargodski, from the School of Engineering and Computer Science, for his research on fast and secure communication protocols; Noam Lifshitz, from the Einstein Institute of Mathematics, for his research in the analysis of Boolean functions; and Dr. Gideon Mamou, from the Faculty of Medicine, for his research on the structure of the bacterial envelope.

The Knesset Museum is almost done

■ IT MAY possibly happen that the long delayed completion of the Knesset Museum will finally happen in time for the Knesset’s 76th anniversary.

In recent weeks the scaffolding, which for years surrounded the building, has come down to reveal new door and window frames, a basement floor, and an additional upper floor. Approximately a month ago, the sidewalk on three sides of the building was dug up to enable the replacement of worn-out infrastructure. Construction equipment is being operated daily in the area of the old Knesset building; pace of progress seems to have speeded up.

Some three blocks away, near the Prime Minister’s Residence, there was a simultaneous scurry for a change of infrastructure. On the sidewalk alongside the official residence, wires trailed past open manholes, and work has been going on inside as well.

greerfc@gmail.com