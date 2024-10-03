Operation Emergency Halt: Police confiscate around 450 dangerous weapons

Police have confiscated approximately 450 weapons since the beginning of Operation Emergency Halt, the police announced on Wednesday.

As part of Operation Emergency Halt, which strives to combat crime within the Arab sector in southern Israel, more than 3,123 suspects have been arrested, and over 2,542 have been detained for violent offenses, illegal weapon possession, drug trafficking, and other offenses connected with criminal activity.

Since Police Commissioner Daniel Levi has instructed an increase in police operations against crime initiators, violent offenses, illegal possession of weapons, and the economic infrastructures of criminal organizations with Operation Emergency Halt, which began on September 3, hundreds of police officers and special units across the country have conducted over 2,300 searches.

Carlo guns, confiscated by the IDF in operation in Judea and Samaria, September 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Since the operation began, 443 deadly weapons posing a threat to public safety have been seized, including 214 pistols, 50 rifles, 29 improvised rifles, 86 fragmentation and stun grenades, and 64 explosive devices.

Additionally, more than 12.5 million NIS and half a million Jordanian dinars, suspected to be proceeds from criminal activities, have been seized for confiscation.

Uncovering cannabis tunnel

Previously, the Jerusalem Post reported that as part of Operation Emergency Halt, police had discovered an underground drug lab in a tunnel near Bedouin towns in the Negev, seizing cannabis plants worth over one million NIS.

The lab housed over 600 plants and was equipped for public distribution, with police making over 1,500 arrests and confiscating drugs, weapons, and money.

Additionally, as part of Operation Emergency Halt, the police successfully dismantled a crime syndicate in Beersheba.