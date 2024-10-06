Halevi to IDF soldiers: A new generation of heroes have emerged from the war

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi published a letter on Sunday addressed to IDF staff to raise their morale after one year at war and expanding operations into Lebanon.

He praised their "significant and extensive achievements" but reminded them that "many challenges still lie ahead."

"For our enemies: every month, every week, and every day is worse than the one before. Even after the campaign ends, we will need to maintain our achievements, and our enemies will know, beyond any doubt, there will be no revival for those who seek to destroy us."

"October 7 is not only a day of remembrance but also a call for deep introspection. A recognition of our failures and a commitment to learning from them while assessing the challenges, both those we have faced and those that still await us."

He reminded them of the painful beginning of the war and then praised them for their response, "We regained our composure, advanced to fight, and grew stronger." IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A new generation of heroes

"From this war, a new generation of warriors and commanders has emerged, unparalleled in combat experience and unwavering courage," Halevi wrote.

"We have defeated the military wing of Hamas, and we continue to fight against the organization’s terrorist capabilities."

"We have dealt a severe blow to Hezbollah, which has lost all of its senior leadership. We are not stopping – we fight, debrief, learn, and improve. We are taking an offensive, tactical, and proactive approach on all fronts, adapting our defensive strategies on all borders, and understanding that the IDF must be a greater army that takes good care of its people."

"We will ensure that [the enemy's] capabilities are not rebuilt so that October 7 is never repeated."

"Defeating the enemy, returning the hostages, and returning the civilians to their homes is an urgent mission of the highest moral value."

"Whatever it is in your power to do, do with all your might," he said, quoting Ecclesiastes (Ketuvim).

"At the start of the new year, let us remember and remind ourselves and our enemies – this is a war for our right to be a free people in our land, as well as for our values, beliefs, and the righteousness of our path. We will persevere, and we will win."

Signing off Halevi said, "Continue with this strength, the eyes of the entire nation are upon us. I am with you at every step."