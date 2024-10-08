IDF strikes over 70 Hamas targets in intensified Gaza operations

The IDF has intensified operations across the northern, central, and southern areas of the Gaza Strip, targeting terrorist positions and infrastructure, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, units from the 162nd Division engaged in combat in the northern Jabalya region, eliminating approximately 20 terrorists through airstrikes and ground operations.

The 401st Brigade destroyed a weapons depot and uncovered a cache of grenades and Kalashnikov rifles. Meanwhile, the 460th Brigade neutralized a group of terrorists who had fired an anti-tank missile at IDF troops, seizing additional weapons during the operation.

In central Gaza, the 252nd Division focused on dismantling terror infrastructure through precision raids. In al-Bureij, the 14th Brigade launched a large-scale operation, neutralizing terrorists and destroying key sites.

Following intelligence reports, the Nahal Brigade directed an airstrike on a building where a terrorist cell was preparing an attack, successfully preventing the assault. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, October 8, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the southern Gaza Strip near Rafah, the Nahal Brigade and the 828th Combat Training School are actively involved in ongoing operations.

Additionally, over the past 24 hours, Israeli Air Force jets and other aircraft have struck more than 70 terrorist targets across Gaza as part of broader efforts to disrupt militant activities.