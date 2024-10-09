Herzog to honor civilian heroes of October 7 with highest civilian award

President Isaac Herzog has added a new award to the list of honors that he confers each year. In light of the extraordinary heroism displayed by civilians on and since October 7, 2023, Herzog will confer civilian awards for heroism for the first time at a ceremony to be held after Simchat Torah.

Herzog decided to initiate the new awards after hearing from families and witnesses of the extraordinary heroism of people who tried to rescue others from the Hamas invasion or who fought off Hamas, sometimes with little more than handguns.

Most of the awards will be conferred posthumously, but the realization that one doesn't have to wear a uniform to be a hero or a heroine will be comforting to bereaved families.

The recipients' courage was evident from the very beginning of hostilities, as they put the safety and security of others ahead of their own.

The state's highest civilian award

The award is intended as the state's highest civilian award and will be conferred at an official state ceremony at the President's Residence on October 30. President Isaac Herzog. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Herzog sees this as a significant means of giving heroes and heroines the recognition and honor due to them even though most can no longer experience this personally. He believes it is important to demonstrate Israeli pride and hope in their actions.

The awardees are Moshe and Eliad Ohayon of Ofakim; Yosef Azniedna; Leon Bar and his son Omer; Oz Davidan; and Tali Hadad, also of Ofakim. Additional honorees include Nirit Honwald-Cornfeld, Dr. Daniel Levy from Kibbutz Beeri, Noam and Yishai Slotki, Motti Ezra, Dhish Ismail, and Rafi and Hamed Krinawi. Ben Binyamin Shimoni is also recognized. In the special category of child heroism, the awardees are the children of the Idan family, the Tassa children from Netiv Ha'asara, and the Suissa daughters from Sderot.