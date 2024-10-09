Israel reportedly strikes Damascus, IDF reviews returning North residents home
IDF reviews returning North residents home • IDF kills Hezbollah official in Beirut • IAF intercepts drone from Iraq
Tehran warns Gulf states: Aiding Israel against Iran will provoke response
An Iranian official told Reuters that "Iran made it clear that any action by a Persian Gulf country against Tehran" would be responded to accordingly.
Tehran warned Gulf states it would be "unacceptable" if they allowed their airspace to be used against Iran and any such move would draw a response, a senior Iranian official said on Tuesday, amid concerns about possible Israeli retaliation for last week's Iranian missile attack.
The official was speaking as Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi headed to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states for talks.
The comments also followed discussions between Iran and Gulf Arab capitals last week on the sidelines of an Asia conference in Qatar, when Gulf states sought to reassure Iran of their neutrality in any conflict between Tehran and Israel.
"Iran made it clear that any action by a Persian Gulf country against Tehran, whether through the use of airspace or military bases, will be regarded by Tehran as an action taken by the entire group, and Tehran will respond accordingly," the senior Iranian official told Reuters.
"The message emphasized the need for regional unity against Israel and the importance of securing stability. It also made clear that any assistance to Israel, such as allowing the use of a regional country’s airspace for actions against Iran, is unacceptable," he said.
The official said Iran did not discuss the issue of Gulf Arab oil producers raising output if Iranian production was disrupted during any escalation.
A Western diplomat in the Gulf said that during the Gulf-Iran meeting in Doha on Thursday on the conference sidelines, Iran had made it clear that Tehran had called for regional unity in the face of an Israeli attack and that it considered neutrality of Gulf states a bare minimum.
The diplomat said Iran had made it clear that Tehran would keep a close eye on how each Gulf country responded in the case of an Israeli attack and also how US bases housed in their countries were used.
Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia all host US military facilities or troops.
Biden had been scheduled to discuss Middle East tensions with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin later this week, but he canceled due to the upcoming storm in Florida.
It would have gone along with the highest-level meeting ever of the Ramstein group of Ukraine arms donors that aimed to underscore unwavering support for Kyiv.
"I just don't think I can be out of the country at this time," Biden said, adding that he hoped to reschedule the trip "and all the conferences I said I'd participate in."
IAF intercepts drone from the east, no sirens were sounded
A drone that entered Israel from the east was intercepted by the IAF, the IDF announced on Wednesday overnight.
IDF discusses returning northern residents as Hezbollah hits Haifa area with over 200 rockets
As Northern Arrows stretches into its second week, Haifa is slammed by rockets
The IDF said on Tuesday that as the military continues its progress destroying Hezbollah military assets near the Israel-Lebanon border, a detailed discussion needs to move forward with 60,000 evacuated Israeli northern residents about the practicalities of them returning to their homes.
IDF sources said that weakening Hezbollah was one component of the residents returning, but that receiving assessments of what they needed in terms of repairs, new infrastructure, and reorganizing the northern border corridor were separate civilian activities which needed to start moving along.
On Monday, Yisrael Hayom reported that Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordon had told northern resident regional council leaders that they should start working on a return to their towns around the end of the Sukkot holiday.
Gordon and the IDF eventually said that he had not given a set deadline but was merely trying to jump-start their process to return now that the invasion of Lebanon was well underway and after the subject had been ignored for most of the last year since their evacuation.
For much of the war, these 60,000 residents slammed the government for forgetting them, while the country's attention focused on Gaza, the South, and the victims and hostages from Hamas's October 7, 2023 invasion.
How long will Northern Arrows last?
Since the invasion of Lebanon on September 30, which now has four divisions there, including Division 143, which entered on Tuesday, and is likely to grow more at some point, there is an ongoing debate about whether the IDF will finish its missions of clearing Hezbollah's near border weapons by mid-late October or whether it will remain for months or longer. In the longer scenario, it might be used as a negotiating chip to try to force Hezbollah to become less of a threat to Israel.
There is still no specific strategy that has been articulated for getting Hezbollah to permanently stop firing rockets at Israel or to prevent them from eventually returning to southern Lebanon after an Israeli withdrawal, as occurred after the IDF's withdrawal from the area in 2000.
At the same time, no senior Israeli officials have any interest in permanently occupying Lebanon, and the longer the IDF remains there, the greater pressure there will be from the US to exit.
The IDF also faces a harsh upcoming Lebanese mountainous winter as well as US elections on November 5 as potential deadlines for an exit.
That said, there is a debate within the IDF about whether the military will be significantly disadvantaged by the winter and the loss of significant aspects of its air support to inclement weather, or whether IDF infantry training is superior enough for inclement weather to Hezbollah that Israel will obtain other advantages.
Limit future capabilities
On Tuesday night, IDF Chief Spokesman Daniel Hagari noted that 50 Hezbollah officials, including several senior commanders from the Badr, Naser, and Aziz invasion groups, were killed by a series of IDF airstrikes.
Hagari said this would limit Hezbollah’s future capabilities to try to mount an invasion into Israel.
Moreover, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant essentially confirmed the killing of Hashem Saffiedine several days ago. Saffiedine was Hezbollah’s new presumed leader and replacement for Hassan Nasrallah, but many officials had already declared him likely dead during an attack on a Hezbollah intelligence center. Hagari also suggested he was likely dead but did not issue a final confirmation.
Overnight, IAF jets struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility along with additional infrastructure in Beirut, the military noted, adding that the attack had been guided by intelligence information.
The military further stated that the IAF continued to strike Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure within Lebanon, among which were launchers, military structures, and anti-tank missile launchers.
Next, the IDF noted that it had found another tunnel 25 meters long, which crossed through the UN-ratified Blue Line by 10 meters, near Mavarchin and was eliminating the tunnel.
In fact, the IDF said that it has had control of the tunnel for months, even before the invasion, and that the tunnel opening into Israel was always blocked by rock, but that it kept the matter under wraps until the invasion expanded.
More broadly, the IDF said that it has encountered a number of pockets of resistance from Hezbollah, but has been able to beat back all such resistance, including preventing Hezbollah fighters from fleeing afterward.
In addition, the IDF said it is attacking Hezbollah anti-tank cells both in Lebanese villages, where it is clearing weapons, but also in other villages, which it has not yet reached with its ground forces.
Barrages to Haifa
Meanwhile, Hezbollah fired over 200 rockets into Israel, including the largest barrage into the Haifa area of the war.
According to the IDF, there were two direct hits in the Haifa area, including three wounded civilians.
Due to this latest barrage deeper into Israel, the IDF Home Front command updated the restrictions on the Haifa area, making them stricter to reduce the now heightened danger of rocket attacks.
Later Tuesday, the air force said that it struck the Hezbollah rocket launchers from which the earlier barrages of rockets were fired at Haifa.
This comes a day after Hezbollah fired missiles at central Israel without causing serious damage.
In Gaza, the IDF announced that St.-Sgt. Noam Israel Abdu, 20, from Kadima Tzoran, had fallen in battle during his service in Unit 17 (NCO training) in the Bislach Brigade, which is part of the Golani Brigade.
Separately, two rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip at Sderot and towards several Gaza border communities, the military said on Tuesday evening, adding that they were both intercepted.
Later, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization, the Al-Quds Brigades, claimed responsibility for firing rockets on Israeli territory.
This comes a day after Hamas fired a number of rockets into Israel, including toward central Israel, though it did not cause serious damage.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says