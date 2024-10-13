Letters from the front lines: The echoes of the Yom Kippur War in the Israel-Hamas War

Monica Lamm (nee Krycer) (1944-1979) wrote regularly and frequently from Jerusalem to her family in Melbourne, Australia, after she made aliyah with her husband, George, and their two young sons in 1972 (two daughters were born later in Israel).

Monica’s letters from 1972 until 1979 have been lovingly preserved. In these excerpts, when the young family lived in the Jerusalem suburb of Sanhedria Murhevet with many new immigrants, she wrote about the Yom Kippur War as it unfolded. Many similarities may be drawn to our experiences of and after October 7, 2023.

These excerpts were compiled by her sister-in-law Anna Krycer.

Note: While not in the typical Jerusalem Post style, the text is presented as written. A pile of letters from the Yom Kippur War written by Monica Lamm. (credit: Courtesy Krycer family)

7 October 1973

My Darling Mummy and Daddy,

Well, where do I start? I expect that we’ll phone you as soon as this war is over, let us hope and pray that it will be soon and without many losses on our side. We were really hit by surprise this time and until about noon today, things sounded pretty bad, but now B”H that we are more mobilised, it is sounding far better.

The night of Kol Nidrei, two guys from our building were “called up” and the word began going around that something is going on somewhere. Then at 6:00 a.m. some planes zoomed over and we all knew that something was happening. A few more people were called up during the Tfilla, so everyone was wondering what was going on. Then about 2:00 p.m. there was an air-raid signal, so we all quickly gathered chairs, rugs, some food and raced to the shelter. We turned on radios and phoned the police to find out what was going on. We were told that there was fighting in Sinai and on the Golan Heights and apparently two planes got through into our air-space and that’s why the sirens went.

Anyway, we were in the shelter for about an hour (most people were quite calm) and then the OK siren went. The men went back to Tfilla and most of the women stayed at home with the kids and prepared baskets and boxes of food to take to the shelters. Right through the rest of the Tfilla more people were called up – a Rabbi in one particular shule in Bayit Vagan told all the congregants that if they’re called up they are allowed to break their fasts.

Last night things were very tense as our position didn’t sound too good. There are news broadcasts every 30 minutes now and the rest of the time army music. People are calm and most are not hoarding food from shops. All food shops are open today, schools are closed, petrol is being sold as usual and there has been no call for blood donors to date. Today’s 2:00 p.m. news was very promising. In the south fighting is continuing only along the sea and one of the two bridges Egypt put up has been bombed, as has all their artillery on our side, although strong fighting is still going on. As one reporter from “somewhere in the south” said this morning, you can see it is a civilian army, soldiers are coming in civilian clothes, not having had time to change.

On the Golan Heights, we have all our places back again, but still strong battles going on. Otherwise, things are as normal as possible, even mail was delivered today.

8 October 1973

Have just spoken to you Mummy and Daddy darling please don’t worry about us, I am fine and write everything to you. Sorry it took you so long to get a line to us but as there is a war, it is impossible to get a line out overseas.

Today there were many developments. We all rose early to hear the news and what went on during the night. Thank G-d things were quiet and it gave us time to mobilise all our troops. Our poor boys were on the Golan Heights for 40 hours alone before help came to them (also in Suez). Anyway, we apparently really gave it to them today. We chased the Syrians right off the Heights, they’re retreating and we’re attacking. Our planes enjoyed rule of the skies as we bombed out 5 military airports in Syria and are bombing suburbs of Damascus. In Sinai we bombed the 10 bridges the Egyptians had put up and those who got over to our side are now stranded and are being wiped out!! With all this though, it has also cost us many lives. Word has it that we lost over 200 young soldiers on Yom Kippur-Shabbat. Let us hope and pray that we don’t lose many more. All the men in our area who haven’t been called up (including George & Tommy) have volunteered for various jobs, but for most, their services haven’t been needed.

Tomorrow schools go back again. People in the streets are really polite now – pity it takes a war to make them. Anyway, I must say that we’re proud of being part of this wonderful country and only hope that it won’t be too long until you will all be here and then our happiness will be complete…

16 October 1973

Where does one start from? We are all B”H well. I hope that you are not too worried about us. We have the most wonderful army there is – “every human being is a soldier and every soldier is a human being”; there are already such stories of bravery that it is unbelievable. Yesterday, they started informing the families of those fallen, that is the hardest part of this. A friend of ours from Tommy’s building was told yesterday that her brother had fallen in Sinai, but how? His tank was destroyed and he, under fire, pulled out the seven wounded soldiers from it, pulled them one by one away from the tank and lay on top of them to protect them. The seven are now doing fine in Shaare Zedek Hospital, but he was killed protecting them. It’s bad enough just learning of people falling, but when you know them personally…

We are leading an almost normal life. School goes on as usual. Chemi and Adi go to school, George and I teach. Food is plentiful; fresh milk, bread, cheese, eggs, fruit, meat daily. The only difference is that shops are open from 7:00 am till 5:00 p.m. without a break and close at 5:00 instead of 7:00 so everyone can get home before dark. There are still “black-outs” every night; we didn’t have to cover our windows this time as the blinds we have don’t let any light through.

All the men who haven’t been called up spend their time trying to do voluntary work, but in this country one needs “protectzia” to even get a job as a volunteer. One would think that during a state of war, some places would be more organised, but no, the petty clerk still has to get the last say.

Chana from Petach Tikvah had a baby boy last week. Shoshi took her to hospital, then arranged to have it announced over the radio (which is the general procedure now) so that Moshe could find out that he had another son. She was sent home after one day in hospital (also procedure now) and the Brit was today. Moshe had the day off for the Brit and this afternoon was on the way back to Ramat Hagolan. May they bring the baby up in peace. That is what is frightening – will there be lasting peace, or will it be for a few years and then again war?

Chemi knows all about America’s contribution to the war effort, what Russia is doing, Syria and Egypt. How quickly they learn… Every plane that flies over, Adi wants to know if it’s ours or not. They love our air-raid shelter and are upset that we can’t be there more frequently. We have only been there once and that is not enough for them!!

Did I tell you that we have a Succah on our balcony, but only eat in it during the day as night is “black-out”. Upset with Australia’s “neutral” attitude. What type of news coverage do you get; just from Egypt and Syria or also from here? DON’T believe Egypt’s, Jordan’s and Syrian news, it’s all lies...

26 October 1973

… As I told you yesterday, there is a “cease-fire”. Just when we were really thrashing them it was called, however we have got what we want – we have completely cut off the Egyptian Third Army which is on the east (our side of Suez), they have no means of getting food or supplies from west (20,000 men!). And we are sitting on a stretch of land 36 km wide inside the West Suez stretching a length of 100 km, cutting off all roads to Cairo. In the north, we have recaptured the whole of the Hermon which overlooks Damascus and Lebanon. However, all of this has cost us too much. Every life of ours is so valuable. The people here are amazing – those reservists not fighting couldn’t wait to get to the front to help their friends, and the wounded in hospital were asked if they were pleased to be out of it and replied that they felt lousy leaving all the work to others!! The Israeli women deserve all the credit in the world, many of them haven’t heard from their husbands for two weeks, don’t know where they are, and yet they continue… he’ll be home soon. How many won’t be. We already know of a few and also some guys who are POW in Egypt. At least if one could say that now there will be lasting peace, but who believes a thing like that?

Life in the city is returning to normal. Almost all buses are running, streets crowded with cars again, far more men are seen, no more black-outs. Let’s hope all the men come home soon and there should be peace. I am so grateful and proud to be living here and to be part of this wonderful country. I only wish you could all be with us…

22 November 1973

… After a week of comparative calmness, there seems to be a bit more tension in the air again. A lot of movement (army) on the roads. Many people who were called up for the war have been told that they will be in the army for at least another 3 months. Those young soldiers who were meant to complete their army services after the Chagim have had the term extended for another 6 months and so it goes. Georgie has been called up for 34 days from 9 January. When we heard 34 days we were delighted as everyone seems to be getting between 60-120 days. Let us hope that until then, things will be peaceful again. Enough blood has been shed already….

We love you and miss you all dearly, G-d bless you and make Shalom in all Israel,

All our love,

Monica, George, Chemi, and Adi