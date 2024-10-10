IDF soldiers warn they will stop reporting if gov't does not advance a hostage deal

Some 138 IDF soldiers, 17 of whom are in their regular service and the rest of whom are in reserves, have signed a letter expressing that they cannot continue to serve if the government does not work to advance a hostage deal, organizers behind the initiative told The Jerusalem Post Thursday.

Some have signed as an indication that they are actively stopping their service, while others have signed as a warning that they are reaching a breaking point. Some signed in support of the concept, but have not stopped their service, or threatened they will do so imminently. Among those signed on the letter are a number of officers.

"We, who serve and have served dedicatedly, while risking our lives, announce that if the government does not change direction immediately, and work to advance a deal to bring the hostages home, we cannot continue to serve," read the letter, addressed to the prime minister, defense minister, and IDF leadership.

"For some of us, a red line has already been crossed, for others it is getting closer, the day is coming when we, with broken hearts, will stop reporting for service," the letter added. Demonstrators protest for a hostage release deal in Tel Aviv on September 21, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Delaying the return of hostages

The letter also stated that signatories feel that it is clear that the government is "not only delaying the return of the hostages from captivity, but risking their lives: Many hostages have been killed by IDF bombardments, many more than have been saved in rescue missions."

"We call on the government: Sign a deal now to save the lives of the hostages."