Ben-Gvir’s Chief of Staff Chanamel Dorfman raises security amid "Level Five" threats

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Chief of Staff Chanamel Dorfman’s security level has risen to “Level Five threatened,” the minister’s office announced Thursday.

The decision was made following a police assessment that relied on "intelligence information received," however the statement did not provide details on the nature of the threats against Dorfman.

The rise in the minister’s chief of staff security level requires additional security personnel around Dorfman, and accompany him through the day and night.

מדור מאוימים במשטרה העלה את רמת האיום של ראש מטה השר לביטחון לאומי, חנמאל דורפמן, מ-3 ל-5 - רמה אחת לפני הגבוהה ביותר. האבטחה סביבו תוגברה@moyshis — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 10, 2024

Sources close to the minister revealed that Dorfman was previously classified as Level Three threatened, but the threats have recently escalated to Level Five. However, "for security reasons," these sources declined to specify the nature of the threats, nevertheless, they had noted the police's Threatened Individuals Unit manages the decision.

Dorfman signed official documents before formal employment

According to a report by Haaretz in March 2023, Dorfman had presented himself as the chief of staff and signed official documents before his status as a state employee was formally established. The report revealed that he had approached then-Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai with demands, despite not officially being employed by the state then. Head of the Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben Gvir speaks with chief of staff Chanamel Dorfman at a special committee in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 18, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Among his requests was a reorganization of the police’s public relations division, including canceling positions approved by former National Security Minister Amir Ohana, and reducing the permanent positions within the division by 25%.

Haaretz quoted a senior police official who described Dorfman's actions - signing letters as an official employee despite his unofficial status - as "simply impersonation."

No response was provided from Ben-Gvir's office concerning the matter.