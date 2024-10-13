Rare archival photos of early Sukkot celebrations in Israel revealed

A rare collection of archival photos showing how Sukkot was celebrated in the formative years of the State of Israel has been revealed by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) ahead of the upcoming festival.

The collection includes four images from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s showcasing a variety of traditional Sukkot customs. The oldest photograph, taken in 1955 by renowned photographer Abraham Malavsky, features a group of young girls participating in KKL-JNF’s “Jerusalem Flag” ceremony.

This event, held during the intermediate days of Sukkot, awarded the Jerusalem flag to the school excelling in activities that supported KKL-JNF's mission.

Another photo, taken by the "Photo Aviv" studio in 1967, captures a person blessing the Four Species in Jerusalem. Two images from 1979, both by photographer Dov Dafnai, show a meticulous inspection and selection of a lulav, reflecting the importance of the holiday's traditions. Blessings on the four species, Jerusalem, 1967 (credit: Courtesy KKL-JNF CAPTIONS)

Efrat Sinai, Director of Archives at KKL-JNF, expressed her excitement about sharing the historical images with the public. “These rare archival images provide a glimpse into Sukkot celebrations in Israel’s early years. The traditions captured in these photos remain relevant and continue to be observed today,” she said.

Importance of archives

KKL-JNF, known for documenting Israel’s development since the early 20th century, is using this opportunity to showcase the importance of its archives. Sinai added, “We wish all of Israel a happy, peaceful, and safe Sukkot holiday.”

Sukkot is a week-long Jewish festival, also known as the Feast of Tabernacles or the Feast of Booths. It begins on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Tishrei, typically falling in late September or early October. Sukkot commemorates the 40 years the Ancient Israelites spent wandering in the desert after their exodus from Egypt, living in temporary shelters (sukkot in Hebrew).

The holiday also celebrates the autumn harvest and is one of the three pilgrimage festivals in Judaism, during which, in ancient times, Jews would travel to the Temple in Jerusalem.