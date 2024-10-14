IDF announces fallen soldier Sergeant Omri Tamari, killed in drone strike in northern Israel

Sergeant Omri Tamari was killed during Hezbollah's Sunday evening drone attack on a military base near Binyamina, the IDF confirmed Monday morning.
Sergeant Tamari, 19, from Mazkeret Batya, was a soldier in infantry training at the Golani Training Base in the Golani Brigade.
Sergeant Tamari was promoted posthumously.
Soldiers killed by Hezbollah drone attack
The young 19-year-old was one of 4 killed by the Hezbollah drone attack. He fell alongside Sergeant Yosef Hieb, Sergeant Yoav Agmon, and Sergeant Alon Amitay.