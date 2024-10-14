IDF announces fallen soldier Sergeant Omri Tamari, killed in drone strike in northern Israel

The young 19-year-old was one of 4 killed by the Hezbollah drone attack. He fell alongside Sergeant Yosef Hieb, Sergeant Yoav Agmon, and Sergeant Alon Amitay.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 14, 2024 09:56
Sergeant Omri Tamari. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
Sergeant Omri Tamari.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Sergeant Omri Tamari was killed during Hezbollah's Sunday evening drone attack on a military base near Binyamina, the IDF confirmed Monday morning.

Sergeant Tamari, 19, from Mazkeret Batya, was a soldier in infantry training at the Golani Training Base in the Golani Brigade.

Sergeant Tamari was promoted posthumously.

From top left, clockwise, fallen IDF soldiers Sergeant Alon Amitay, Sergeant Yoav Agmon, Sergeant Omri Tamari, and Sergeant Yosef Hieb. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Soldiers killed by Hezbollah drone attack

