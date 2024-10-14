IDF names four fallen soldiers killed in Hezbollah attack in Binyamina area

The IDF named Sergeant Omri Tamari, Sergeant Yosef Hieb, Sergeant Yoav Agmon, and Sergeant Alon Amitay on Monday morning as the four soldiers killed during Hezbollah's Sunday evening drone attack on a Golani Brigade military base near Binyamina.

Sergeant Tamari came from Mazkeret Batya. Sergeant Hieb came from Tuba-Zanghariya. Sergeant Agmon came from Binyamina Giv'at Ada. Finally, Sergeant Amitay came from Ramot Naftali.

All four soldiers were 19 years old and in infantry training when they were killed at the base, the military stated.

Soldiers wounded in Gaza

In addition to the four soldiers killed in the Lebanese terror organization's attack, the IDF reported a soldier in the 8101st Battalion of the 3rd Brigade and a soldier in the 46th Battalion of the 401st Brigade were severely wounded during combat in southern Gaza on Sunday.

A total of 67 people were wounded in the drone attack on Sunday, and in addition to the four soldiers killed, seven others were critically wounded. Some of the wounded victims of the Lebanese drone attack are evacuated to Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer. (credit: Via Maariv)

Another five were seriously wounded, and 14 were moderately wounded.

The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday that the drone was launched from Lebanon and used a rocket barrage to cover its approach.

The drone that struck the base was one of two launched by Hezbollah. The other was shot down over the sea.

Sirens were not activated during the incident, which the military investigated. Army Radio later reported that the drone went undetected.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.