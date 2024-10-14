A year of captivity: World ambassadors call to bring the hostages home

Ambassadors of several countries reaffirmed their commitment to fighting for the release of the hostages at an event held by the Hostage Family Forum Sunday night, marking one year since October 7.

"what must we do, diplomats, representatives of governments, to prove ourselves worthy of you?" German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert asked, addressing the hostage families. "We must seriously ask ourselves if we really have tried everything."

"If – as everybody says – it has been a very quiet few weeks in the talks over a ceasefire and a hostage deal, we must be willing to search for new ways. Every new idea is worth studying, every new proposal is worth checking, nothing should be taboo."

British Ambassador to Israel Simon Walters reiterated the urgency of the hostage situation, also calling for an end to the fighting and more humanitarian aid for Gazans.

"We need urgent action. The current situation is intolerable. It is time for a deal that will allow the safe return of the hostages, an end to fighting, and more aid into Gaza. We must bring them home now".

"We cannot and will not stop the hard work that we have to do with the international community," said Stephanie Hallett, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy.

Continued efforts for hostage release

"I want all of their family members to know, not just the American citizens, but all of them: We carry the stories of your loved ones with us. We tell those stories, and we carry them in our hearts every single day. This is not just work that we do for the sake of doing the work. It's because it's part of us," she added.

Argentinian Ambassador to Israel, Axel Wahnish, also reaffirmed the importance of bringing the hostages back.

"The issue of hostages is not a political or military matter. It is a fundamental humanitarian issue, and everyone should demand their immediate and unconditional release. Argentina stands with you, dear families."

He also reaffirmed his country's support of Israel and condemned terrorism.

"Argentina and Israel stand united in defending freedom and democracy and in the fight against terrorism and dictatorships. Argentina reaffirms its absolute condemnation of cowardly terrorism and its support for Israel's full right to self-defense," he said.

Matthieu Clouvel, Consul General of France, said that work to bring home the hostages is ongoing.

"We will continue to look for other ways to explore, to think out-of-the-box. We haven't reached the end of the road yet. So the only thing I want is to reinstate France's commitment to be on your side and to work to get all the hostages out of Gaza."