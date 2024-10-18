Archaeologists uncover evidence of continuous 6,000-year settlement in England

Evidence pointing to a continuous settlement for 6,000 years was uncovered in Lincolnshire in England's East Midlands region, according to the BBC on Thursday.

The oldest finds uncovered in the archeological excavation of a quarry date back to the Neolithic Age, followed by the Bronze Age.

These include pottery utensils utilized for eating and cooking, according to the BBC.

"This site isn't just Neolithic, Bronze Age or Roman, we have all of the periods right through to Saxon in the 6th Century," Hannah Barrett, who operates on the project with the Cambridge Archaeological Unit, was cited by the BBC as saying.

She added, ""All of these periods are represented and every single one has a good story to tell." An archaeologist from the University of Cambridge Archaeological Unit, uncovers Bronze Age wooden houses near Peterborough, Britain. January 12, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)

According to her, the region at the time was "wild," with bears and wild boars roaming about.

'A huge amount of skill'

Those who lived in the area at the time and under those conditions "must have been very though people," Barrett noted, adding that this did not stop them from crafting "really sophisticated flint tools and pottery that takes a huge amount of skill to make."

Artifacts later times such as the Roman period includes a carving of the Mars made of stone.