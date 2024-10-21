IDF delivers crushing blows to Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza

The IAF identified and eliminated a terror cell responsible for launching rocket attacks against civilian areas in northern Israel and IDF units eliminated a number of high ranking Hezbollah officials, the military announced on Monday morning.

The 91st Brigade identified a terrorist squad launching rockets toward northern Israel in close proximity to a school - which the IAF conducted a precision strike on, the military said. Hezbollah weapons seized by the IDF in southern Lebanon (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In addition, the IDF reported soldiers from the 98th Brigade successfully eliminated a number of Hezbollah fighters, including high-ranking commanders - some of whom had launched anti-tank missiles toward IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon.

Soldiers from the 36th and 146th Brigades also reportedly located anti-tank launchers aimed at civilian communities in the north alongside underground infrastructures. Information supplied by these brigades reportedly enabled the IAF to conduct strikes in which Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated. Hezbollah weapons seized by the IDF in southern Lebanon (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During ground raids in southern Lebanon, IDF soldiers located and dismantled large quantities of Hezbollah’s weapons, including anti-tank missiles, launchers that were aimed toward communities in northern Israel, RPG launchers, munitions, explosives, grenades, and additional combat equipment. The troops also eliminated Hezbollah terrorists, including tactical-level commanders and a terrorist cell that launched anti-tank missiles toward the soldiers.

With the direction of the Northern Command, the IAF also struck dozens of launchers that were aimed toward the Israeli home front, as well as additional Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites. Hezbollah weapons seized by the IDF in southern Lebanon (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

On the southern front

The IDF also reported successes on the southern front, where Israel continues to battle against Hamas in Gaza, noting the elimination of terrorists and the destruction of Hamas infrastructure.

In Jabaliya, IDF troops targeted terror infrastructure, including a number of tunnels. During these activities, soldiers eliminated a number of Hezbollah terrorists in collaborative efforts between IDF tank units and the IAF.

Over the past day, IDF troops dismantled terror infrastructure and tunnel shafts and eliminated terrorists in the area of Jabaliya. IDF tanks, in cooperation with the IAF, eliminated a number of terrorists that posed a threat to the troops.

In addition, in Rafah, IDF troops eliminated a number of Hamas terrorists and destroyed a weapons storage facility, which would have facilitated terrorist's future attacks on Israeli troops operating in Gaza.

Also, in Rafah, the IAF eliminated a terrorist in Hamas’s engineering unit, along with several other terrorists in the area who posed a threat to the troops.