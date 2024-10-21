Hezbollah cyberattack targets Haifa hospitals after Beirut hospital bombing

Hackers claiming to support Hezbollah have been spreading photos of Carmel and Assuta hospitals on social media, following the bombing of a Hezbollah hospital in Beirut. The posts ask, “What is underneath?”

Hackers identifying as Hezbollah supporters have launched a cyberattack targeting Israeli hospitals. Following the bombing of a Hezbollah hospital in Beirut earlier Monday, users sympathetic to the terror group began circulating speculations about hidden materials beneath northern Israeli hospitals.

One tweet featured a picture of Assuta Hospital in Ramat Hachayal, Tel Aviv, with the caption: “Assuta Hospital in Haifa, what is underneath it?” However, the image falsely portrayed the medical center since its real location is in Tel Aviv.

Another hacker posted a photo of Carmel Hospital, writing: “Urgent report! Carmel Medical Center in Haifa, the basement and second floor contain weapons, missile ammunition, and millions of dollars in cash. Take this seriously and target it with precise missiles and drones. God, do not soften toward the enemy.”

It should be noted that there are no weapons or military equipment beneath Israeli medical centers. Hezbollah cyber attack targeting Israeli hospitals (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Bunkers under hospitals

Earlier Monday, IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari revealed details in a press briefing on Hezbollah's economic terror activity linked to the hospital attack in Beirut: “We targeted 20 sites connected to Hezbollah, most of them in Dahiya. One of the key targets was an underground money vault containing tens of millions of dollars in cash and gold.” Hagari added, “Beneath the Al-Sekal Hospital in Beirut lies one of Nasrallah’s bunkers, which stores at least half a billion dollars in cash and gold.”