IDF apprehends over 200 terrorists in Gaza, IAF strikes 160 Hezbollah targets

The IAF struck over 160 Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon over the past day, the military reported on Thursday morning in a list of strategic successes including the apprehension of 200 terrorists from the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, targeted ground raids in Lebanon saw IDF troops eliminate dozens of Hezbollah terrorists, the military said adding that 20 of which had been eliminated over the past day.

While operating in Lebanon, soldiers located living quarters belonging to Hezbollah terrorists, and dozens of weapons including AK-47s and shoulder-fired missiles - which had been found inside a house in southern Lebanon.

The military added that soldiers successfully located weapons storage facilities containing hundreds of anti-tank missiles, mortar shells, missile launchers, explosives, and more.

The IAF also eliminated a number of terrorist cells. Hezbollah weapons discovered by IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon on October 24, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

On the southern front

The IDF also announced a number of successes on the southern front, where the military has spent over a year fighting the Hamas terrorist group.

The soldiers of the 162nd Division continue their operational activity in the area of Jabaliya, eliminating dozens of terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure, the military said.

Since the start of the Division’s operation in the area, a large number of Palestinians have been evacuated to safer areas, it was reported, despite Hamas' efforts to prevent civilians from evacuating the area

The soldiers also successfully apprehended over 200 terrorists, the update announced.

Additionally, the soldiers have eliminated a number of terrorists and located and dismantled weapons, including AK-47s, launchers, and explosives.

On Wednesday, IDF artillery struck and dismantled a number of terrorist infrastructure sites in the central Gaza Strip.