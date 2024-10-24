Sgt. Maj. (res.) Shmuel Harari killed in battle

Sgt. Maj. (res.) Shmuel Harari was killed in combat on Thursday, October 24, 2024, during an exchange between Hezbollah terrorists and IDF Battalion 222 in southern Lebanon.

He was 35 years old.

An initial IDF probe stated that several Hezbollah terrorists emerged from a tunnel and hurled grenades at the troops. The soldiers returned fire, and four 2nd Carmeli Brigade soldiers were killed, including Harari.

"My wife Sara and I send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen who paid an immeasurable price," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X/Twitter. "This is a difficult and painful hour for you and for all of us. Our hearts go out to those injured in the incident, and we pray for their speedy recovery."

עם ישראל כואב את נפילתם של ארבעת לוחמי חטיבת המילואים כרמלי – רס"ב במיל' מרדכי חיים אמויאל, רס"ם במיל' שמואל הררי, רס"ר במיל' שלמה אביעד ניימן, ורס"ל במיל' שובאל בן-נתן. לוחמים אמיצים שהגנו בגופם על מדינת ישראל, ובמאבקם בדרום לבנון מול מחבלים, הקריבו את היקר מכל למען ביטחוננו.… pic.twitter.com/pfhqOJu1mZ — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 24, 2024

He was posthumously promoted from First Sergeant to Master Sergeant.

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Sgt. Maj. (res.) Shmuel Harari raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 757.