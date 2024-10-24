Four soldiers killed in combat, five soldiers wounded on Thursday, IDF announces

Four soldiers fell in combat in northern Israel and southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Thursday evening.

The soldiers include Command Sergeant Major (res.) Mordechai Haim Amoyal, Sergeant Major (res.) Shmuel Harari, Master Sergeant (res.) Mordechai Aviad Nayman, and Sergeant First Class (res.) Shuvael Ben-Natal, the military said.

In the same incident, an officer and two reservists in the 222nd Battalion, 2nd "Carmeli" Brigade were severely wounded.

Additionally, a combat officer in the 75th Battalion, 7th Armored Brigade, was severely wounded on Thursday during combat in southern Lebanon.

A reservist combat officer in the 6226th Reconnaissance Battalion, 226th Paratroopers Brigade, was severely wounded on Thursday during combat in southern Lebanon.

All of the soldiers were evacuated to hospitals for medical treatment, and their families were informed.