Group of Jews break into Gaza border area, several arrested

"Settling Gaza is possible, settling Gaza is realistic and necessary," one man said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
AN ISRAELI flag held aloft on Jerusalem Day. (photo credit: REUTERS)
AN ISRAELI flag held aloft on Jerusalem Day.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Several young men were arrested after civilians crossed into the border area between Israel and the Gaza Strip, Army Radio reported on Friday, citing the IDF.

The report followed footage that circulated on social media on Thursday, which appeared to show civilians crossing into the area. 

The military emphasized to Army Radio that no civilian had crossed into Gaza itself. 

Overnight, footage of people breaking into the area circulated on social media.

"Settling Gaza is possible, settling Gaza is realistic and necessary," one man said.

“Gaza must be taken from the Gazans,” an unnamed man claiming to be inside Gaza said in one of the videos. Like many in the footage, he wore a bright orange shirt that stated, ‘Return to Gaza!’

“This is what is right, security-wise, strategically, for the existence of the State of Israel,” he continued.

According to Army Radio, military forces were called to the scene to evacuate the group.



