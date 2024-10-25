Group of Jews break into Gaza border area, several arrested

Several young men were arrested after civilians crossed into the border area between Israel and the Gaza Strip, Army Radio reported on Friday, citing the IDF.

The report followed footage that circulated on social media on Thursday, which appeared to show civilians crossing into the area.

The military emphasized to Army Radio that no civilian had crossed into Gaza itself.

קבוצת צעירים יהודים פרצו הלילה למרחב הגבול של רצועת עזה במטרה להיכנס לרצועה. כוח צבאי קפץ למקום באמצע הלילה כדי לפנות אותם - המשטרה עצרה מספר נערים@hod_barel pic.twitter.com/J5qDd0wR0Y — גלצ (@GLZRadio) October 25, 2024

Overnight, footage of people breaking into the area circulated on social media.

"Settling Gaza is possible, settling Gaza is realistic and necessary," one man said.

“Gaza must be taken from the Gazans,” an unnamed man claiming to be inside Gaza said in one of the videos. Like many in the footage, he wore a bright orange shirt that stated, ‘Return to Gaza!’

״אנחנו כאן בתוך עזה״: עשרות צעירים יהודים פרצו לפני זמן קצר את הגדר לעזה ״להקים שם התיישבות יהודית״ ומתכוונים להישאר שם במהלך הלילה. ״אנחנו פה להגיד שעזה צריכה להילקח מהחמאסניקים והעזתים שאנסו ורצחו את האחים שלנו״ מסר אחד הפעילים. לגיטימי או פחות. pic.twitter.com/1hY2oIafNm — daniel amram - דניאל עמרם (@danielamram3) October 25, 2024

“This is what is right, security-wise, strategically, for the existence of the State of Israel,” he continued.

צה"ל: האזרחים חצו למרחב המכשול החוצץ בין שטח ישראל לרצועת עזה, אך לא חצו לשטח הרצועה. ההתקרבות למרחב המכשול מסוכנת ומפריעה לפעילות כוחות הביטחון במרחב@Doron_Kadosh https://t.co/oe9SGybV9v pic.twitter.com/7TIeXrb1B5 — גלצ (@GLZRadio) October 25, 2024

According to Army Radio, military forces were called to the scene to evacuate the group.