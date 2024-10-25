'I can’t believe you’re gone’: Friends mourn talented cook Major (Res.) Dan Maori

Those who knew Major (Res.) Dan Maori said that they would remember him for his cooking abilities, his talent and his love for his wife and sons, those who knew him wrote on social media.

The 43-year-old reservist from Beit Yitzhak leaves behind a wife and two sons.

Matan Elull, Maori’s friend, tagged the fallen soldier on Facebook and wrote in Memorium “My heart is shattered! Dan, my dear brother! I've been sitting here since the morning, still unable to process that you're gone—it feels surreal, like a dream, unbelievable!! Just a week ago, you called and told me you were up north on the border

“We already made plans to meet and plan our next trip south, discussing which guesthouse we'd stay at, the route we'd take, and I just asked you, ‘Ori, please take care of yourself, do me a favor.’

“You promised we’d meet, as always, over a nice meal and, of course, the desserts that only you make, the best in the world.

“Oh, Dan, Dan, how much I’m going to miss you—and we all will. Just a month and a half ago, we met with the kids and families at Ankori’s place. Who could have imagined it was a farewell party? Fallen IDF soldiers Major (Res.) Dan Maori, Captain (Res.) Alon Safrai, Warrant Officer (Res.) Omri Lotan, Warrant Officer (Res.) Guy Idan, and Master Sergeant (Res.) Tom Segal. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“Rest in peace, my dear brother. I love you and already miss you so much!”

Chef Oren Giron, another friend of Maori, wrote on Facebook, “My heart is shattered into pieces.

“We are shocked and heartbroken by the loss of Dan Ma’ori, of blessed memory, who fell last night.

“Dan was my first sous-chef at “Osim Bishul” (a cooking school in Herzilya) – one of a kind, unique and irreplaceable. He first arrived in uniform, just before finishing his military service. After completing his first course, it was impossible not to immediately bring him onboard to work with me. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

“A talented man, a salt-of-the-earth person, full of generosity, initiative, dedication, and love for his country.

“We will miss you deeply. Rest in peace.”

Fallen Soldiers

Maori fell in Lebanon alongside Captain (Res.) Alon Safrai, 28, from Jerusalem, served as a tank officer; Chief Warrant Officer (Res.) Omri Lotan, 47, from Bat Hefer; Chief Warrant Officer (Res.) Guy Idan, 51, from Kibbutz Shomrat; and Staff-Sergeant-Major Tom Segal, 28, from Ein Habesor.