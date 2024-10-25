'Everyone loved him'; Family, classmates mourn medical student Captain (Res.) Alon Safrai

“The heart breaks and the pain is too much to bear,” posted Rachel Alpert, Captain (Res.) Alon Safrai’s aunt on Facebook on Friday, following the announcement that her brother’s youngest son died on Thursday.

As a medical student, Safrai didn't need to serve but made the decision to fight for Israel's security as part of the IDF.

Safrai's funeral was held in Mount Herzl on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Safrai was a responsible person, who impressed his colleagues with his dedication to his volunteer work at the non-profit organization Latet, the organization posted on Facebook.

Safrai joined the organization over two years ago, and was quickly promoted to the position of volunteer supervisor.

The organization eulogized the 28-year-old reservist in their post, stating, “There are no words to describe the pain and shock we are all experiencing right now. Alon was a lively guy, pleasant to be around, with a huge smile who only wanted to help and make this world a better place, and that’s how we will always remember him.” Fallen IDF soldiers Major (Res.) Dan Maori, Captain (Res.) Alon Safrai, Warrant Officer (Res.) Omri Lotan, Warrant Officer (Res.) Guy Idan, and Master Sergeant (Res.) Tom Segal. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Vika Herman, his classmate from medical studies at the Technion, wrote online, according to Ynet, "We were supposed to start our fourth year in a week. Alon was a student for whom everything came so easily. He was a star, and everything came to him effortlessly.”

'Didn’t have to serve in the reserves'

She then explained they were “envious of him because he could study for just a few hours for an exam and still get good grades without too much effort. Everyone loved him. He was such a friendly person, so helpful, and a good man. Of all people, he shouldn't have had to go."

Vika then explained that as a medical student, Safrai “didn’t have to serve in the reserves at all. Medical students can get an exemption, and it didn’t even cross his mind. He told me he [had to] go and be there. He was supposed to finish his medical studies and become an outstanding doctor. He was exceptionally intelligent; this is a loss for all the patients he was meant to have."