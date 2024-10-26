Why did Israel name its operation against Iran 'Days of Repentance?' - explainer

The IDF has named its operation of strikes against Iran, conducted in multiple waves on Friday night and early Saturday morning, Operation Days of Repentance. Here's why Israel chose such a cryptic name.

The phrase “Days of Repentance” refers to the ten days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur in Judaism, known as the Ten Days of Repentance. During this period, people are called to reflect on their actions, make amends, and return to a path of integrity, leading to Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. The Hebrew term teshuva, meaning “return,” encapsulates this idea of spiritual renewal and self-improvement.

In Jewish tradition, these days are seen as an opportunity when the “gates of heaven” are open, allowing individuals to seek forgiveness and align themselves with higher values. By naming the operation after this time, Israel underscores the importance of accountability and a commitment to national protection.

A triple layer of meaning

The timing and name of “Operation Days of Repentance” carry multiple symbolic meanings.

Firstly, marking a year since October 7. The operation was launched a day after Simchat Torah, a date that marked the anniversary of a tragic October 7 incident a year prior. This timing lends a somber historical weight to the campaign, reminding both Israel and its neighbors of the repercussions of unchecked aggression. Palestinians react as an Israeli military vehicle burns after it was hit by Palestinian gunmen who infiltrated areas of southern Israel, at the Israeli side of Israel-Gaza border, October 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa)

Additionally, the strike served as a post-high Holiday message. Shortly after the High Holidays and the Ten Days of Repentance, the operation reflects a call to action rooted in a sense of renewal. Israel’s choice to avoid nuclear and oil sites, focusing instead on military targets, signals restraint while underscoring its capability to respond decisively.

Finally, the name represents Israel’s direct response to Iranian-backed Hezbollah and Hamas attacks, as well as increasing threats from Iran. The choice of name aligns Israel’s military response with its commitment to self-defense, reinforcing the resolve to counter any threat against its citizens.

By naming the campaign “Days of Repentance,” Israel sends a message that goes beyond military strategy. It blends historical reflection with a clear stance on defense and accountability. The name reflects Israel’s resolve to protect its people against persistent threats while invoking a culturally significant period of introspection and return.