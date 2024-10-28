WATCH: After IDF operates in Jabalya hospital, ambulance driver admits to Hamas's use of facility

Hamas uses hospitals for terror purposes, an ambulance driver at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip confirmed while being interrogated by security officials, according to footage published by the IDF on Monday.

In the video, the driver, apprehended for suspicion of involvement in terror activities, can be seen confirming his role as driver and paramedic at the Health Ministry in the Kamal Adwan and Al-Ahli Arab Hospitals.

The driver stated, "Hamas military operatives are present; they are in the courtyards, at the gates of the buildings, in the offices of Kamal Adwan Hospital. They operate ambulances to transport their wounded military operatives, and to transport them for their missions, and this is instead of using the ambulances for the benefit of civilians."

"We, the public in the northern Gaza Strip, are sick of this situation. We have had enough; they (Hamas) are stationed in the hospitals, stationed in the schools," the driver confirmed.

This comes as the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) carried out targeted operations in the Gaza hospital to counter terror activities in the area. Prior to the operation, the IDF facilitated the evacuation of civilians and made sure that emergency care continued, the military said. IDF troops operate in the Kamal Adwan hospital in Jabalya, northern Gaza Strip. October 28, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The military noted that within the hospital precincts, Hamas terrorists, some of whom had taken part in the October 7 massacre, had embedded themselves within the hospital.

Following operations, troops arrested some 100 terrorists, including some who had tried to flee during the evacuation of civilians from the area.

Hamas's use of hospitals for terror purposes

Within the hospital, troops located weapons, money used for terror purposes, and intelligence documents.

The military further noted that throughout the Israel-Hamas War, the terror group had used hospitals in order to detain hostages, carry out terror activities and hide weapons.