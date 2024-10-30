Elite Unit 669 in operation: Some 1,800 wounded soldiers evacuated since war began

The IDF Medical Corps, the Israel Air Force, and Unit 669, the IAF rescue unit, evacuated from the battlefield some 1,800 wounded soldiers since the beginning of the war, the military said on Tuesday.

In the northern front, the rescue teams evacuated some 200 wounded soldiers while in the South some 1,600 soldiers have been evacuated.

Unit 669 is an elite unit which has for specialization the rescue of both soldiers and civilians in any condition or location.

Some 12,000 people wounded since start of war

On Tuesday, the Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department said that some 12,000 individuals had been wounded since the war began on October 7, 2023.

Evacuation of soldiers from southern Lebanon. (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

The data shared by the department showed that a majority of those wounded were men, with 66% being reservists and 51% being between the ages of 18 and 30.

Amir Bohbot contributed to this report.