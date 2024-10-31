Israeli pilots reflect on Days of Repentance strike

Following the Israel Air Force strike in Iran last Saturday as part of Operation “Days of Repentance,” Maariv on Wednesday spoke with key figures involved in the mission. These include a technical officer at the Ramon Airbase tasked with preparing the jets from the 119 Squadron, an officer from the control tower overseeing the takeoff and landing, and a fighter pilot who conducted an aerial strike.

Maj. R., a technical officer in the 119 Squadron, recounted the pre-mission preparations, which included “exams, particularly for maintenance of the munitions and aircraft.” He explained, “We select the ammunition sequence by categories—all to ensure smooth functioning when deployed.” Even before takeoff, Maj. R. sensed this mission carried “significant implications for the battle.”

“I am conscious of the responsibility for the lives of those in the cockpit and the optimal performance of the munitions when required,” he shared, adding, “These thoughts stay with you throughout the preparation week, and afterward, there’s relief that it all functioned as expected.”

Reflecting on the moments before the launch, Maj. R. described the atmosphere near the aircraft, “The immense excitement is tangible; you lock eyes with each other, filled with anticipation and a bit of apprehension regarding the munitions. Then you wait for the return, see the signal that everything worked, and breathe.”

Maj. R shared that he didn't have any concerns of note, stating that “it’s part of the role to remain alert.” He emphasized that the squadron’s commitment is consistent for training or complex operations. “These jets are armed and ready to go up with the correct munitions.” A screengrab shows an Israel Air Force plane, which the Israeli army says is departing to carry out strikes on Iran, from a handout video released on October 26, 2024. (credit: ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

'The highest achievement of my career'

Maj. S., a fighter pilot in 119 Squadron, disclosed that the squadron had trained “for a mission of this type over a long period.” He noted, “This specific strike might have been unexpected, but we were prepared.”

Reflecting on the buildup, he explained, “As the launch moment approached, we trained even more closely on execution details and mission models, so there was very little difference between our readiness that night and our standard preparedness.”

Originally from the US, Maj. S. mentioned his motivation was more unique, saying, “I am driven by a sense of national duty.” He called the strike “the most significant action and the highest achievement of my career.”

“During that waiting period, when there’s not much else to do, that’s when your thoughts race and the pressure builds, knowing there’s no room for error—many people are counting on you, and there’s a lot of responsibility on your shoulders.” He described this feeling as “very powerful. The whole country doesn’t know what’s about to happen, and I’m there personally in the plane.”

Although most civilians didn't know what was coming, S believed "they understand that our forces will reach anywhere in the Middle East and beyond to defend the country."

Maj. S. felt the weight of his responsibility, knowing that the “entire country remains unaware, yet trusts us.” Although most citizens may not fully understand the mission specifics, he believes the public is assured by the air force's commitment to protecting the country.

“When striking in enemy airspace, it becomes second nature. The focus is on hitting the target accurately,” Maj. S. said. However, as he began the return flight to Israel, he realized the magnitude of his actions. “I thought, ‘What a remarkable thing we accomplished.’”

In closing, Maj. S. expressed confidence in the air force's capabilities, assuring Israeli citizens, “We are prepared to operate anywhere, reaching anyone posing a threat. Our training, development, and technological advancements are constantly ongoing to ensure this.”

Maj. Anael, an air traffic controller, directed the takeoffs and landings. She described the experience as “powerful” and a historic moment for everyone involved. While monitoring, Anael and her colleagues focused on “launching the remaining aircraft, anticipating their return, and keeping the field fully operational under heightened threat conditions.”

Anael reinforced the airbase’s readiness and dedication, stating, “We are prepared to defend and do whatever it takes.”