Likud's Dan Illouz digs in on haredi draft, defying Netanyahu

MK Dan Illouz (Likud) repeated in a post on X that he would not support government initiatives to incentivize haredim not to enlist in IDF service.

"I am right to sacrifice everything that is required for the sake of the State of Israel and its security. I will always be matter-of-fact, professional, and focused on the goal - and nothing will divert me from the path," he wrote.

The post came after reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned Illouz and criticized him for voicing his opposition to a new initiative by the government to overcome a major financial sanction against military-age haredi men who have not reported for IDF service.

A new government initiative

The initiative is to pass a bill that will enable haredi yeshiva students to continue receiving government subsidies for their children's daycare.

According to Israel's attorney general, the subsidies are currently illegal since they incentivize haredim to remain in yeshiva, in violation of the law that requires them to report for service. ‘THE HAREDI leadership argues that it is forbidden to draft yeshiva students whose Torah is their profession and that they defend the State of Israel through their studies.’ (credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)

Illouz has also voiced his opposition, alongside other Likud MKs such as Moshe Sa'ada, to a bill that will limit the number of haredim required to enlist and exempt thousands of others.