IDF creates new division to counter smuggling, terror threats on Jordan border

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi approved the establishment of an eastern regional IDF division on Thursday to protect Israel's border with Jordan.

The Jordanian border, which has remained a pipeline for terror infrastructure in the West Bank, has continued to be a target for attacks and is severely lacking in security. Without a comprehensive solution so far, a new integrated response to close the loopholes was resolved with several steps.

Among these steps were a new fence on the border, an expansion of intelligence gathering on the area, deployment of additional forces alongside the Bekaa Brigade, and the laying of additional infrastructure by Israel Police and Border Police to thwart smuggling and terrorists.

The new division will work with the Central Command, protecting Israel's borders from weapon smuggling while maintaining a border of peace and strengthening cooperation with the Jordanian army. Israeli soldiers near the border fence at the tripoint border between Israel, Syria, and Jordan, February 15, 2024 (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Who will lead the new division?

In June, it was announced that Major General (res.) Moti Baruch and Major General (res.) Erez Eshel were chosen to form the 97th Division, which includes 50-year-old reservists exempt from service but highly motivated and willing to enlist for operational activity.

The chief of staff intends to appoint a division commander, establish a division headquarters, and place the forces that will be established under it in a training schedule as early as next year so that it will carry the security burden on the eastern border.