Israel's Aguda LGBT group suspended from global advocacy community

The ILGA, an LGBT global advocacy group announced it would no longer be considering holding it’s world conference in Tel Aviv, in a statement on Tuesday.

The organization wrote, “We know that seeing the Tel Aviv bid taken into consideration caused anger and harm to our communities”

The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), which has been active in over 150 countries for 46 years, also said they would be suspending the membership of the Aguda, the Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel.

The ILGA claimed, “The decision was taken to ensure we fully uphold universal respect for human rights, equal representation, and the elimination of barriers to participation for all members – including in our conferences.”

Anti-semitic double standard

The Aguda, Israel’s advocacy group who has been openly critical of the Israeli government responded to this suspension, “IGLA is free to take issue with the policies of the Israeli government or any other, but it should address those concerns to that government, not by shunning and excommunicating that country’s queer community.” LGBT Rights activists wave flags and protest as religious Jewish activitsts protest against same-sex parenting and LGBT families, in Tel Aviv, on December 16, 2018. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

“ILGA’s actions reflect an appalling and clearly antisemetic double standard” they wrote in a post on X/ Twitter.

Rabbi Jill Jacobs, director of the global human rights group T’ruah and an American Jewish critic of the Israeli government, who responded to the ILGA’s decision on X, as quoted by the JTA.

“This action does nothing to stop the war or protect the rights of LGBTQ people, including Palestinians,” she wrote. “It only punishes people fighting for safety & equality. ILGA has affiliates in other countries carrying out massive human rights violations. Israel should be no different.”