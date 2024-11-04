'Oct. 7 scenario only matter of time': Reservists warn of threats on Jordanian border

The Israel-Jordan border is exposed to weapons and drug smuggling, as well as terrorist infiltrations, Southern Command military officials warned.

“Despite exceptional cooperation with the Jordanian military, it is getting closer,” stated a source in the Southern Command, referencing the attack at the Jordanian border during which two armed terrorists infiltrated.

Despite the increase in weapons smuggling and concerns that a terrorist cell might emerge from the Jordanian area, citizens and reservists serving in the Jordanian border region claim that the IDF is not effectively bolstering its defenses along the border.

According to them, there are large sections surrounded by an old barrier that can be easily crossed.

In the event that terrorists decide to carry out a surprise attack on the Israeli communities along the border, the emergency standby squads and civilians would be left on their own until significant military forces arrive.

This is partly due to the large extent of the area and the low ratio of combat forces along the border.

The reservists also referred to the work of the lookouts in the area, which is of high quality but also very burdensome due to the extensive terrain they are responsible for.

“The ability to get from point to point takes a long time. The situation is unreasonable,” they said.

“It is our duty to warn, to say that the area presents a significant potential for terrorism, that the response is not optimal, and that if we are called to several points simultaneously, it could end in catastrophe.

"The fundamental difference between the Egyptian border and the Jordanian border is the fence. There simply isn't a serious barrier," they noted.

Officials in the Southern Command added that the Eilat Counter-Terrorism Unit (LOTAR Eilat) is highly flexible and professional, but it is small, relatively close to the border areas, and is intended to provide only a targeted response.

This comes despite the fact that during the years of Brigadier-General Itzik Cohen's command of the Edom Division, its level of preparedness for extreme scenarios was raised.

The officials also added that what was needed was a General Staff-level readiness of aerial units and special forces.

Over the past year, the General Staff’s Operations Directorate even raised ideas to increase the manpower of the Eilat Counter-Terrorism Unit (LOTAR Eilat) with additional reservists, but the issue has not advanced. Reservists also reported that the use of drones and other technological means for coordination is increasing on both sides of the border—at this stage, primarily for drug and weapons smuggling.

According to them, the IDF has conducted technological experiments with civilian companies specializing in drone detection and interception to improve security along the Israeli border, but none of this has materialized into changes on the ground.

They also sharply criticized the lack of adequate funding for a strong, new fence around the communities—which would at least serve to delay terrorists who might make their way to the communities—and added that aside from rumors about planning the route for the fence, there has been no change on the ground.

“In our opinion, an October 7 scenario is only a matter of time.”

IDF responds

The IDF spokesperson stated in response, "The IDF works to protect the Jordan border area and adjusts the defense plan according to changing threats. Along the border, there are observation and collection means that monitor and alert to any suspicious movement in the area.

"In recent months, reinforcement of collection and observation components has been carried out in parts of the sector according to changing threats. Additionally, there is the use of means for monitoring drones at low altitudes close to the ground, as well as collection tools for both short and long ranges," the military added.

"The standby squads have been expanded, and numerous training sessions are being conducted by the divisional and brigade rear commands.

"Last month, a training exercise was held for the defense units in the communities by the Yoav Brigade, and some communities were equipped with machine guns in addition to personal weapons. The size of the personnel in the border area is adjusted according to the operational situation assessment and in light of the resources and current order of battle in the IDF.

An official military source stated: "In May, a divisional exercise was held with the defense establishment simulating a surprise raid to strengthen the defense plan and counter-terrorism in the Dead Sea area. The last divisional exercise took place in July and was successfully completed."