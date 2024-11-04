Herzog to bestow prestigious medal on leaders aiding Israel and Jewish communities

President Isaac Herzog announced on Monday that he will confer the President’s Medal of Honor, Israel’s highest civilian award, to eight Jewish and non-Jewish leaders who have contributed to the State of Israel and the Jewish people worldwide. All of the recipients are veterans in community and international leadership, and some are also mega philanthropists who have made substantial donations to Israel and Jewish organizations in different countries. Herzog chose these awardees in recognition of their unwavering commitment to Israel and their exceptional support of the Jewish people, particularly since the atrocities of October 7 and the huge spike in antisemitism around the globe.

The Presidential Medal of Honor laureates (from left): Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Pinhas Buchris, Dr. Chaim Peri, poet Rachel Shapira, President Isaac Herzog, Dr. Dalia Fadila and Michael D. Siegal. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Personal notification

The recipients are Ronald Lauder (US), Maurice Lévy (France), Malcolm Hoenlein (US), Julie Platt (US), Sir Frank Lowy (Australia and Israel), Sir Trevor Chinn (UK), Brigitte Zypries (Germany), and Mark Leibler (Australia).

Herzog personally notified each of the awardees, and his conversations noted his own lifelong belief that all of Israel – namely all of the Jewish people – are responsible for one another and that Jewish communities and the State of Israel share a common destiny. He underscored that the work and dedication of the recipients embody this bond. Collectively, the recipients have been strong advocates for Israel and have been at the forefront of the battle against antisemitism.