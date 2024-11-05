Israeli commander under security following attempted Iran attack

An Israeli commander in the Nevatim Air Base was placed under security after a failed assassination attempt from Iran, Iran International reported on Monday.

An Israeli security source told Iran International, “That’s not a standard procedure for everyone, only those with a threat on them such as the chief of staff, the Air Force chief, but now they put security on him and his family as he was exposed.”

Iran International reported that this Israeli commander was one of the targets of an Iran-backed cell of Azeri-Israelis, arrested last month after an operation between the Shin Bet, the Israel Police’s Unit of International Crime Investigations, and the Lahav 433 Cyber Unit uncovered another Iranian intelligence network operating to recruit and activate Israeli citizens as spies for the Islamic Republic.

On October 1, Iran penetrated Israel’s air defense significantly, with almost 200 ballistic missile hits at air force bases, including Nevatim.

“The commander is a very wanted target because Nevatim is in itself so strong a target for Iran. It’s not just fighters, it’s intelligence, it’s multi-disciplinary and a strategic base,” the source explained. The silhouette of a man, seen over the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran (illustrative) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Multiple assassination attempts

In September, the Shin Bet said that they had identified a significant escalation in Iran's efforts to promote assassinations targeting Israelis, the Shin Bet stated on Monday.

The Shin Bet has revealed that they had thwarted several serious plots, some of which were reported to be in advanced stages of planning and preparation.