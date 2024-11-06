Hezbollah media publishes map showing the locations of IDF bases on Lebanon border

Hezbollah-owned Al Manar TV published on its website the locations of IDF bases along the Lebanon-Israel border.

The map, published on September 18, shows the locations of over 50 IDF bases positioned along the northern border with Lebanon, from Rosh Hanikra to Mount Dov (Sheba Farms).

The map has been viewed over 3,500 times since its creation and uses Google Maps as its base.

Each base is labeled and has a "scorecard" describing its size, distance from the border, purpose, and which military units are present.

Al Manar is directly owned and controlled by Hezbollah, functioning as its primary media outlet along with al-Nour radio. UN ''blue line'' notifications are pictured near the Lebanese-Israeli border as seen from the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 14, 2022. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

It's unclear whether the map is in violation of Google Maps's terms of service as it is being published by a media organization directly owned by a US-designated terrorist organization, Hezbollah.

Banning Al Jazeera

Exposing the locations of IDF troop movements was the basis for the ban of Al Jazeera in April.

Al Jazeera was banned, its website was blocked, and recording equipment in Israel was seized.

Israeli courts have continued to uphold the ban. Under the law, the ban must be reapproved every 45 days as part of the restrictions on shutting down foreign media.

The ban has extended even to the West Bank, with IDF troops shutting down Al Jazeera's Ramallah office in September.