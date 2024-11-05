Sisters of IDF observers murdered by Hamas on October 7 enlist into military

Yael Eshel and Yuval Marciano, whose sisters served at the Nahal Oz army outpost when it was overrun by Hamas on October 7, enlisted in the IDF as combat instructors, Kan News reported on Monday.

Roni Eshel was killed on October 7 in the operations room at the Nahal Oz base. Noa Marciano, who also served as an observer there, was abducted to Gaza, with Hamas later releasing a video of her captivity. After the video surfaced, the IDF confirmed her death, announcing her body had been recovered near Gaza’s Shifa Hospital. In May, the IDF reported that Naeem Gol, a Hamas operative in the Shati Battalion involved in Marciano’s captivity and murder, was killed.

Sharon Eshel, mother of Yael and Roni, expressed her pride in Yael’s decision, saying, “For a year, I tried to dissuade her from enlisting, but it didn’t work. I am so proud of her.”

Sharon also voiced her frustration over low enlistment rates in the haredi (ultra-Orthadox) community, stating, “Yael enlisted because we raise our children with a sense of duty to serve the country. I can’t comprehend how an entire sector refrains from enlisting, especially during such critical times.”

She continued, explaining that Yael and Yuval are "following in their sisters' footsteps." Sharon noted, "They carry Roni and Noa in their hearts, bodies, and souls. Yael idolized her older sister Roni and was incredibly proud of her. I know Roni would be proud of her today."

Avi Marciano, father of Noa and Yuval, shared similar sentiments. “Noa deeply influenced Yuval’s values. She passed on so much to her. Seeing Yuval insist on meaningful service is largely because of Noa," he said.

Reflecting on the events that unfolded after October 7, Avi remarked, “One of my greatest regrets was that, for three days, no one from Noa’s chain of command reached out to us. Now, I ensure I have direct contact with each of my daughter’s commanders.”

Sharon Eshel added, “That will not happen again. We are vigilant and know exactly whom to contact if necessary. If anything happens to them, we are prepared for a very different response. We are not the same parents we were during the last enlistment.”

“A year after saying goodbye to Noa, I’m now watching Yuval enlist. She’s about to wear her uniform and become the best infantry instructor in the IDF. My heart is in turmoil, full of confusion and fear. I can’t believe I am sending another daughter into the army, especially without a thorough investigation into why I no longer have Noa, whom I enlisted just a year and a half ago," Marciano said in a recent Facebook post. "There’s still no national inquiry, and those responsible for the massacre and abductions, including hers, remain in their positions. I want to trust. But whom can I trust? Who is looking after my daughter now?”