'IDF bases failed training just before October 7' - parents of slain observer

IDF bases in the South failed a training exercise just 72 hours before the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, Eyal and Sharon Eshel, whose daughter Roni was killed on October 7 on the Nahal Oz outpost where she served as a field observer, told the civilian October 7 probe on Tuesday.

On the Wednesday before October 7, there was a surprise training in the IDF Gaza Division, Eyal told the committee, explaining that as part of the training, all bases and outposts involved failed except one, allowing unauthorized people to enter the base, and in some cases steal keys and maps.

"We are talking about Wednesday morning, 72 hours before Saturday, October 7, before those soldiers were burned [to death]."

Eyal also told the committee that the IDF had lied to him when presenting information about his daughter's death.

IDF representatives came to his home with a poster board showing a sketch of the operations center where Roni was killed. In the sketch, an exit door appeared from one of the rooms adjacent to the operations room. This room does not exist in reality, said Eyal. Palestinians take control of an Israeli tank after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2023. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

"I said you are lying to us," Eyal told the committee he said to the representatives.

Roni's parents told the committee other disturbing stories Roni had shared with them in previous months. Around three weeks before October 7, when one of the soldiers serving with Roni had a birthday, someone her parents described as a Hamas terrorist held up a sign from over the border that read "Happy birthday," her parents told the committee.

It is important to understand just how much information Hamas had about the base, the parents emphasized, adding that they knew everything that went on in the outpost, as well as its layout.

Roni also told her parents that Hamas terrorists would regularly approach the border fence, sometimes placing charges along it, and that IDF forces were not allowed to fire on them.

Roni also told her parents in the months before October 7 that there was going to be a war, they told the probe.

She told her parents that after the High Holy Days, there would be a war that included taking soldiers hostages, explaining to them that this was because of the timing of Hamas elections. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The probe, announced in July, is composed of security and legal experts. It will investigate the “events before October 7, which formed the foundation for the biggest security failure in the state’s history” and examine the failures of the military and political systems, it said. One of the primary goals of the probe's committee is to initiate the foundation of a state probe, which was shot down by Israel’s political echelon.