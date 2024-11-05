Gaza terrorists trained in Iran to learn how to manufacture weapons - report

Gaza terrorists trained in Iran to learn how to manufacture weapons in the Gaza Strip, according to a Bloomberg Tuesday report, based on notes belonging to a Gaza terrorist who reportedly partook in the course.

The notes, written in Arabic and found in an undisclosed location, included some 14 pages, with drawings of drones and sections of rockets.

The inscriptions detail instructions for the creation of molds for the "Talash" and "Kian" drones of Iranian design, the report noted.

According to Bloomberg, the notes also include the location in which explosives must be positioned in short-range rockets and how to hide explosive devices, among other things.

According to an Israeli official cited in the report, the weapons detailed in the documents were in line with those used by Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). Palestinian Hamas militants take part in an anti-Israel rally in Gaza City May 22, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Bloomberg noted that such courses, overseen by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), last three to five months and have been operating since 2016.

Dozens of Gaza terrorists reportedly attend courses in Iran

The report also stated that dozens of Hamas and PIJ terrorists attended the IRGC courses in Iran and were selected based on their knowledge of scientific subjects.

A CIA official reportedly told Bloomberg that Iran offered similar courses to the Houthis, Iraq's Islamic Resistance, and Syrian militias.