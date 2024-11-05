Israeli orgs. calls to take to the streets following Netanyahu's firing of Gallant

Protest organizations and prominent organizers called on Israelis to take to the streets Tuesday night after the announcement of the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Protests were called for Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and Caesarea.

Protesters called for "Gallant Night 2," referencing a night of huge protests following the attempted sacking of Gallant during the judicial reform. Following those mass protests, the firing was eventually retracted, and the events set off a chain reaction that led to a cessation of the reform in favor of negotiations at the President’s Residence.

Protest organization Brothers and Sisters in Arms called on Israelis to protest Tuesday, saying that "this is the second time the prime minister tries to fire the defense minister who is guarding the country's security with his body - now in the midst of a war."

'We are though with this'

"Stop the draft dodging and neglect!" Israelis take to the street in protest following Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's firing on November 5, 2024 (credit: RONY SHAPIRO)

"Enough! We are through with this," said the organization The Day After. "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to harm the country's security in order to keep his coalition."

