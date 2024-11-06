Four terrorists eliminated by IDF across multiple West Bank clashes

Four terrorists were killed in Israeli operations in West Bank on Tuesday, the IDF announced.

A vehicle accelerated towards Israeli forces in the city of Qabatiya in the Jenin area on Tuesday and collided with an IDF vehicle on Tuesday, injuring two soldiers in light condition, the IDF announced the next day. Both had received medical treatment but did not have to be evacuated to a hospital.

The IDF then killed the two terrorists in the colliding vehicle. One of them was revealed to be Majdi Hamza Ahmed Shkira, who was wanted for organizing terrorism in Jenin.

Seperate incident the same day

In a separate incident, another two terrorists were killed in an airstrike after they threw explosives at the Israeli forces. IDF soldiers operate in the Jenin area in the West Bank November 5, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF also arrested a number of wanted persons, located weapons, and destroyed an explosives laboratory.