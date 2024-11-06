Dutch Embassy commemorates Oct 7, focusing on survivor support

The Dutch Embassy in Israel marked the anniversary of the October 7 massacre by hosting an event with international ambassadors and diplomats, focusing on psychological support for survivors in communities near the Gaza border.

The embassy invited leaders of SafeHeart, an organization created in response to the October 7 attacks. This group consists of volunteer therapists working in safe spaces and aims to provide mental health support to survivors of the massacre.

Prof. Roi Salomon, a co-founder of SafeHeart and a scientist and professor at the University of Haifa, discussed pioneering research involving thousands of survivors, examining the relationship between trauma and interpersonal connections.

Importance of Israeli research

The event included a virtual address by Prof. Eric Vermetten, a trauma expert from Leiden University in the Netherlands, discussing the global significance of Israeli trauma research.

The event included ambassadors from Spain, Austria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Romania, Rwanda, and Tanzania, as well as representatives from Brazil, Japan, Ukraine, Greece, Belgium, and the head of the Red Cross mission in Israel.

Dutch Ambassador to Israel, Marriet Schuurman, said, “We deeply appreciate the essential support provided by SafeHeart and other organizations for those who endured the horrific events of October 7.

We are also grateful for the involvement of Dutch researchers in this important research. Recognizing the enduring trauma of survivors underscores the resilience of the human spirit, allowing us to hold on to our humanity even under the most inhumane conditions. We must continue fostering this shared humanity."