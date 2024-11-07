COGAT announces completion of second Gaza polio vaccination campaign

The second polio vaccination campaign in Gaza was completed, with the vaccination rate of children standing at over 90%, The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Wednesday.

According to the statement, a total of 1,100,00 vaccines were administered.

In cooperation with the WHO and UNICEF, the IDF and COGAT operated during humanitarian pauses in order to complete both phases of the vaccination distribution.

According to COGAT, the campaign consisted of a total of 1,107,541 million vaccinations for children across Gaza, with 211,170 thousand in the North, 379,361 in central Gaza, and 517,070 thousand in the South.

COGAT, along with the other aid organizations, reportedly allowed for the entry of polio specialists, medical and logistical equipment, and refrigeration equipment to ensure the operation ran smoothly, the organization said.

Millions of vaccines have been delivered

With the help of COGAT, the IDF has reportedly delivered over 355,000 vials of polio vaccines into the Gaza Strip – which could sufficiently vaccinate nearly 5,000,000 people.

An additional 619,332 vaccines against various other diseases and epidemics have also been delivered, enough to vaccinate over 5,600,000 civilians, COGAT added.