Netanyahu's son Yair met with Musk, praises him for defending free speech

The son of Israel’s Prime Minister, Yair Netanyahu, posted a photo with Elon Musk and publicly praised the billionaire owner of the social media platform X/Twitter for defending free speech in the United States and around the globe.

The photo came from Musk’s meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, where the Prime Minister’s Office initially withheld Yair’s participation from the public. An official statement described the meeting as held "behind closed doors."

Efforts to hide Yair’s participation

In another instance, Yair Netanyahu shared a photo with then-President-elect Donald Trump, taken during a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in July. Similarly, the prime minister’s office did not disclose Yair’s presence in this case.

Further attempts by the Prime Minister’s Office to conceal Yair Netanyahu’s activities included withholding information about his return to Israel on the Zion Wing aircraft, which was revealed later by journalist Uri Meshgav.

One week after the fact, the office confirmed that Yair Netanyahu, who has resided in Miami since April 2023, had indeed been on board and seated at the front.

Social media presence

Elon Musk, currently the world's wealthiest man, owns Tesla, SpaceX, and X—the latter being one of Yair Netanyahu's primary platforms for social media, where he maintains a following of over 200,000.