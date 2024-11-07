Indictment filed against two minors suspected of planning terror activities

An indictment was filed on Thursday against two Israeli Arabs on suspicion of conspiring to carry out terror activities.

The two suspects, who are minors, were enlisted to serve in a terror squad in order to carry out terror attacks against Israeli security establishments.

According to the indictment, one of the minors joined the ranks of the terror squad in August 2023 and was trained in the creation of explosives.

The minor, who attempted to produce the explosives, also enlisted three additional members to the terror squad.

The additional minor charged in the indictment was also among the ranks of the newly enlisted members. Man in handcuffs - illustrative (credit: INGIMAGE / ASAP)

TikTok content

The two watched terror-related footage on TikTok, in addition to videos on how to create explosives.

The indictment, filed by the State Attorney to the Central District Court, charged the suspects with conspiring to carry out terror activities, training and being trained for terrorist purposes, and the use of weapons for such motives, among other things.