IDF eliminates two terrorists involved in October 7 Massacre

IDF eliminated two terrorists involved in the October 7 Massacre during a focused operation in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF reported on Thursday evening.

In recent weeks, the Southern Brigade and Bedouin Special Forces (585) conducted a focused operation in the southern Gaza Strip to dismantle terror infrastructure and underground tunnels, the IDF reported.

The operation, which began with airstrikes conducted by the Israel Air Force, was aimed at targeting and destroying anti-tank positions, booby-trapped buildings, and observation posts posing risks to ground forces.

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. November 7, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

As part of a coordinated effort, the IDF noted in their report, the Gaza Division's engineering unit, alongside the Yahalom unit and Shin Bet, executed a complex operation that uncovered and destroyed two offensive underground tunnels stretching over two kilometers.

Terrorists exit tunnels

These tunnels contained about twenty exit shafts, some booby-trapped, with weapons discovered inside. During the mission, several terrorists emerged from the tunnels and were neutralized by ground forces, with some eliminated through airstrikes.

Two of the terrorists killed were involved in the October 7 massacre: Baha Abu Kreshin, commander of the Nukhba force in the Shabura Battalion, and Mohammad Ibrahim Stry, a Hamas operative.