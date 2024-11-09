Israel rejects 'biased' warning of famine in Gaza from Famine Review Committee

Israel rejected on Saturday a group of global food security experts' warning of famine in parts of northern Gaza where it is waging war against Hamas.

"Unfortunately, the researchers continue to rely on partial, biased data and superficial sources with vested interests," the military said in a statement.

The independent Famine Review Committee (FRC) said on Friday in a rare alert that there was a strong likelihood of imminent famine in parts of north Gaza with immediate action required from the warring parties to ease a catastrophic situation.

Israel's military said it had increased aid efforts including opening an additional crossing on Friday.

39,000 trucks carrying over 840,000 tons of food

In the last two months, 39,000 trucks carrying more than 840,000 tons of food have entered Gaza, it said, and meetings were taking place daily with the UN which had 700 trucks of aid awaiting pickup and distribution. Unloading of humanitarian aid destined for the Gaza Strip, transported via the maritime route from Cyprus to the Port of Ashdod. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In a joint statement, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and the IDF announced on Saturday afternoon that 11 humanitarian aid trucks entered the Jabalya and Beit Hanoun areas in northern Gaza on Thursday.

The trucks, containing food, water, and medical equipment, were reportedly brought to the distribution centers for the remaining population in Jabalya and Beit Hanoun.

With some critics decrying a starvation tactic in north Gaza, Israel's main ally the US has set a deadline within days for it to improve the humanitarian situation or face potential restrictions on military cooperation.