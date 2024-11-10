Israel fears WHO declaration of famine in Gaza as UNSC to meet

Israel fears the World Health Organization (WHO) will declare a state of famine in the Gaza Strip. The United Nations Security Council is set to meet Tuesday after global experts on food security warned of imminent hunger in the enclave. There is concern about an “imminent and substantial likelihood of famine occurring due to the rapidly deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip,” the independent Famine Review Committee (FRC) said Friday. Israel has dismissed accusations of hunger.

Concern for humanitarian crisis

“There is a glaring gap between the reality on the ground and the distorted declarations that some NGOs have been stating about Israel,” Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon told The Jerusalem Post.“Israel is not the obstacle to peace nor is it the obstacle to humanitarian aid,” he said. “Hamas, a terrorist organization that cares more about killing Jews than protecting Gazans, is the problem and key impediment to peace.”