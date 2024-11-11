80% of reservists say haredi draft exemption would hurt national motivation

Some 64% of reservists and immediate family members of reservists say that the burden on them is heavy, with 58% saying that a law excusing haredim from an IDF draft would hurt their motivation to serve, an October poll commissioned by NGO Israel Hofsheet found.

The poll was conducted among 506 people, 258 of whom have served in reserves since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war and 248 of whom are first-degree family members of those who have been serving since October 2023.

The poll was conducted by Israeli polling group Hamadad (the index) at the request of Israel Hofsheet, a non-partisan organization seeking to change policy and legislation on issues of religion and state in Israel.

The organization works to "promote religious freedom and strengthen democracy," it said on its website.

Some 64% of respondents described the burden of reserves as "heavy" or "very heavy" in October, compared to 66% in August and 54% in June, the poll said. IDF soldiers from the 146th Reserves Division begin operations in southern Lebanon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Burden on reserves is a familial, mental burden

Expanding on what makes reserve duty a burden for them, 41% of respondents said that the difficulty is due to personal and family reasons, while 21% said it was a mental difficulty.

Nearly 80% said that they believe that a law that would exempt haredim from the draft would hurt national motivation to serve in the IDF, and 66% supported increasing pressure and sanctions in order to increase a haredi draft.

Among coalition voters who are reservists or first-degree family members, 50% supported economic sanctions or punishment for those who do not serve.

Some 59% of respondents said that the IDF should act to draft haredim more quickly, which is up 10% from responses to the poll in August 2024.

Just over half (51%) of respondents said that the IDF is not "doing its best" to draft haredim.

The proportion of reservists and immediate family members of reservists saying that a bill that exempts haredim from the draft would hurt their motivation to serve in reserves and regular service has increased since May.

The proportion has steadily gone up since May when it stood at 19% and stood at 33% in October.

Asked who in the coalition they trust most to advance a "worthy arrangement for the issue of drafting yeshiva students," the most popular response was "no one."

Some 31% of respondents said that they didn't trust anyone, and 23% said they trusted former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

The third most popular response to this question was "I don't know," with 15% of respondents picking this option.