Staff Sergeant Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat 'wanted to be a warrior,' loved ones say

Staff Sergeant Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat was killed in battle while fighting in the northern Gaza Strip along with three other soldiers from the Shimshon Battalion (92).

Zolat was 21 years old from Afula and served in the Kfir Brigade.

"He was a good boy. Loved his family and friends in the army. Loved animals. He wanted to be a warrior,” his father told Ynet. “I spoke to him on Sunday night, and he said he was fine. He said his leg hurt, but he could do whatever he needed with his friends."

An explosion killed the four IDF soldiers, and the IDF is investigating whether it was an anti-tank missile or an explosive device.

He leaves behind his parents, two sisters, and a brother. He moved with his family in 2014 to Afula from Sderot.

The other three other soldiers who were killed were Staff Sergeant Orr Katz, 20, from Ma'ale Adumim, a combat medic; Staff Sergeant Ofir Eliyahu, 20, from Holon; and Staff Sergeant Nave Yair Asulin, 21, from Carmit.