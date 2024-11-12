'Great love for the country and army': Remembering fallen soldier St.-Sgt Nave Yair Asulin

Staff-Sergeant Nave Yair Asulin, age 21 from Carmit and a soldier in the Shimshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade, was killed while fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Tuesday morning.

Asulin leaves behind his parents and two brothers, Ynet reported.

Asulin fell alongside three other soldiers from the Kfir Brigade: Staff Sergeant Orr Katz, Staff Sergeant Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat, and Staff Sergeant Ofir Eliyahu were all killed in battle while fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Tuesday morning.

"From a young age, Neve talked about enlisting," his cousin, Tair Yifrah, told Ynet. "His soul longed for combat duty. He didn't want to hear about anything else. Out of great love for the country and army, he enlisted in combat, even at a heavy price. In two months, he was supposed to celebrate his 22nd birthday," Yifrah told Ynet.

Beersheba mayor Ruvik Danilovich, in a post to Facebook, wrote, "The late Yair grew up and was educated in Beersheba and studied at the Amit Yeshiva."

"A graduate of the Yatir Preparatory School who loved his country and believed that a different reality could be created here. We bow our heads and share in the heavy sorrow of his family and loved ones. May his memory be a blessing."

The Meitar Local Council honored Asulin in a post on Facebook, stating, "The Meitar and Carmit community participates in the heavy and deep sorrow of the Asulin family over the death of Staff Sergeant Nave Yair Asulin from Carmit."

His funeral was held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at the Beersheba Military Cemetery.