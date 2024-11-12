Defense Minister Israel Katz not blocking IDF issuing 7,000 draft orders to haredim

Defense Minister Israel Katz is not blocking the IDF from issuing 7,000 draft orders to haredim, the IDF said on Tuesday.

In fact, despite all kinds of speculative reports that the 7,000 draft orders will be delayed by Katz replacing outgoing minister Yav Gallant earlier this week or are being fought about between the IDF and the Attorney-General's Office, the IDF said they will be issued this coming Sunday.

Likewise, the IDF rejected any reports that its division dealing with drafting Haredim is being closed due to low turnout.

Speculation spiked after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu replaced Gallant with Katz that the attempts to draft Haredim would be halted, given Netanyahu and the haredi coalition parties' opposition.

In April, the High Court of Justice froze government funding to Haredi institutions where the students are refusing to be drafted. DESPITE THE IDF’s calculation that it needs 7,000 new troops, Monday’s vote to revive an older haredi draft bill was approved by the majority of the Knesset members. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

On August 6, only dozens out of 1,000 haredim who were sent prior draft notices in a series of 3,000 notices actually showed up to IDF recruitment offices, marking the historic first batch of haredi call-ups as a near-failure.

IDF delays presenting official numbers

The IDF delayed presenting official numbers, probably embarrassed by the result, but eventually admitted that out of the 3,000 summoned draftees, only around 100 showed up.

Some defense officials have claimed that many more haredim had originally planned to show up for their draft date, maybe as high as 50%, but that the intimidation both in general online and public spheres, as well as physical intimidation by haredi protesters, need the recruitment offices scared most of them away.

Issuing the additional 7,000 orders is an attempt to boost the numbers, while in the meantime, Netanyahu continues to wrestle with his Haredi coalition partners about whether he can pass a new law that will exempt all or most of them without losing votes from others in the coalition, including within the Likud.