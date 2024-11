Five Golani soldiers fall in southern Lebanon, IDF announces

Five soldiers from the Golani Brigade fell in combat in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Wednesday evening.

All five soldiers were from Golani's 51st Battalion.

The soldiers were Captain Itay Marcovich, Staff Sergeant Dror Hen, Staff Sergeant Sraya Elbom, Staff Sergeant Nir Gofer, and Sergeant Shalev Itzhak Sagron.

IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon, November 13, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

Captain Itay Marcovich, aged 22, was a Platoon Commander from Kochav Yair. Staff Sergeant Sraya Elbom, aged 21, a Squad Commander, was from Mehola; Staff Sergeant Dror Hen, aged 20, a Squad Sergeant, was from Gan Haim; Staff Sergeant Nir Gofer, aged 20, was from Dimona; and Sergeant Shalev Itzhak Sarog, aged 21, was from Sderot.